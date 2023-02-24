The popular Marathi TV serial Bhagya Dile Tu Mala is now back with an exciting plot. In the coming episodes, the audience is going to witness the wedding festivities of the popular on-screen couple, Rajvardhan (Vivek Sangle) and Kaveri (Tanvi Mundle). Now, among all these, a romantic video of the duo is making a huge buzz on the internet. In the viral clip, Kaveri is seen wearing a yellow saree with a purple colour border for the haldi ceremony. Rajvardhan wore a yellow kurta for the special occasion. The clip shows Rajvardhan applying haldi to his would-be-bride Kaveri. His romantic gesture is winning hearts on the internet.

Recently, the TV channel Colors Marathi has also shared the serial’s latest updates with its viewers through social media.

The caption of the post reads, “Rajvardhan and Kaveri Mehendi ceremony started with huge excitement and fervour. The wedding week starts from 20th February to 26th February only on colours Marathi and anytime on Voot”.

Social media users have commented on the post. One user wrote, “All-time favourite”. Another user added, “Golden Movement”. One user also wrote, “Great… Finally getting updates about the wedding celebrations”. Some fans have even filled in the comment section with heart emojis.

Rajvardhan and Kaveri amassed a huge fan following among the audience. Time and again, the couple captivate the audience with their amazing chemistry. Now, as per the recent updates, the characters are going to tie the wedding knot on February 26.

Tanvi Mundle is best known for Bhagya Dile Tu Mala, Cycle, and Pahile Na Mi Tula. Vivek Sangle is popular for television shows including Love Lagna Locha and Bhagya Dile Tu Mala.

Bhagya Dile Tu Mala has a huge fan following among the audience. The audience often gets to witness unexpected twists and turns in the serial, which makes the storyline more enthralling. Now, it will be exciting to see how fans are going to respond to the coming episodes.

Read all the Latest Movies News here