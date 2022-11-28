Bhagya Lakshmi Insulted By Husband At House Party In Kannada Serial’s Latest Episode

Colors Kannada’s new serial Bhagya Lakshmi is admired by the audiences. The concept of the show and love between the two sisters has been appreciated by viewers. Ever since the launch of the daily soap, it has been listed in the TRP of the channel. In the serial, destiny will again test Bhagya. Despite knowing the fact that her husband Tandav is having an extramarital affair, Bhagya tries to save their marriage.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Tandav has bought a new home and thrown a grand house party. He has invited his friends, college mates and colleagues. Tandav will ask his wife Bhagya to prepare Italian food for around 150 people.

Bhagya, who doesn’t know how to cook Italian food, gets hyper and scared. Fortunately, she is helped by her sister Lakshmi — who knows how to cook this cuisine. Then both sisters manage to cook the meals. But Bhagya’s mother-in-law also arrives at the party, and she inquires about the food prepared for their party. Her mother-in-law asked her to prepare Indian cuisine as well for the guests.

That’s when Bhagya finds herself in a dilemma, as to how she can manage both Italian and Indian cuisine. With the help of her house help and Lakshmi, she is able to prepare both cuisines. As she was busy preparing these, Bhagya forgets to get ready for the party. When the guests enter the party, she is still preparing the food. Hence, when Tandav called her wife Bhagya onto the stage to meet his guests, she was poorly dressed.

Tandav’s colleagues started to laugh as she was not dressed well. She was insulted, and thereafter her in-laws inquired as to why she is wearing shabby clothes at a party. This makes Tandav angry, and he yells at Bhagya in front of the guests. She was left heartbroken.

In the upcoming episode of the serial will be interesting to see, as to how Bhagya will cope with the situation.

