Bhagyalakshmi Serial Update: Fire Breaks Out at Tandav’s House Party, Lakshmi Saves Vaishnavi

In the latest episode of Bhagya Lakshmi, which airs on Colors Kannada, Tandav invites his colleagues and friends to a house party. Bhagya was tasked to cook Indian and Italian cuisine for over 150 people. With loads of difficulties, Bhagya and her sister Lakshmi manage to prepare the food for guests. In fact, all the invitees were happy and found the food delicious. Unfortunately in order to make food, she forgets to dress up for the party. When Tandav and her mother called Bhagya to meet with guests, they were surprised to see her poorly dressed.

Tandav couldn’t control her anger and started to insult her in front of the guests. She was shattered by the ruthless behaviour of her husband. Bhagya’s sister Lakshmi started to cry witnessing how her brother-in-law was insulting her sister. In order to save herself from humiliation, Bhagya rushes to her room and gets ready for the party. But, what happens next shocks her even more.

Tandav introduces his girlfriend Vaishnavi as his wife at the party. Bhagya doesn’t want her sister Lakshmi to know about her husband’s extra-marital affair. So she calls Lakshmi to her room, and diverts her attention by talking about their childhood.

Bhagya, who was sobbing, wanted to have some water and went down to the kitchen. She sensed some burning smell around her kitchen. She sees that a tent in her garden has caught fire. She yells for help, and soon guests and Tandav reach the place. To Tandav’s utter shock, Vaishnavi was caught inside the tent. He yells and calls the ambulance. Bhagya, without a thought, enters the burning tent to save unconscious Vaishnavi. What happens next will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

