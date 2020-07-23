Bhagyashree On Working With Prabhas: He Turned Out to Be a Soft-Spoken Gentleman

Actress Bhagyashree, who is making her film comeback with Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, opened up about what it was like to work with the superstar. Bhagyashree said that after watching Bahubali she had a different image of Prabhas but it turned out to be false.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Bhagyashree said, “After watching Bahubali, I had a certain image about him. But he turned out to be a soft-spoken gentleman rather than a flamboyant personality. He’s a team player and likes to bond with everyone,” she said.

Speaking about the film's schedule, Bhagyashree added, "I have already shot for it in Georgia and Hyderabad. We will resume shooting once things get back to normal,” she said.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Bhagyashree will also be seen in Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut. The film is a biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa. Bhagyashree said that she has completed 60% of her portion and is looking forward to resume work.