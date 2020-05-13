MOVIES

Bhagyashree Opens up About Quitting Acting After Giving Birth to Abhimanyu Dassani

Image: Instagram/ Abhimanyu Dassani

Bhagyashree was recently asked if the decision to quit films after the birth of her son Abhimanyu Dassani was tough. The 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress said she wished she had the option to manage both her baby and her work.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
Actress Bhagyashree, who shot to fame with Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, had quit films at the peak of her popularity after the birth of her son Abhimanyu Dassani. Recently in an interview, the actress opened up about her decision to move on from the film industry.

When asked by Pinkvilla if that was a tough decision to make, Bhagyashree said, “Yes, and no. A tough call because by then I had realised that I do enjoy acting and I was like I wish I had the possibility of managing both. But no, because he just took over my life. My entire focus and happiness was having him with me. At that point, it was not a tough choice. All that I wanted to do was spend time with him.”

She also revealed that son Abhimanyu, who made his Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, wants her to return to films. “When the children were younger, they wanted their mom to be around, but now that he is working and knows how it feels, so he wants me to get back,” she said.

She confessed that she is planning to make her comeback. She said, "Yes, of course. I am reading a couple of scripts. I have already started working."

Abhimanyu will be next seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma with Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty.

