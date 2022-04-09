Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Himalaya Dasani Recount Memories From Their Love Story, School

Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyashree Patwardhan and her spouse Himalaya Dasani are currently on Star Plus show Smart Jodi. In a recently released promo, they were seen recounting moments from their love story. Bhagyashree relived memories the two made as school students.

Recounting the memories, the two revisited their school, classrooms and canteen. They were reminded of some of the fondest memories from their growing up years. On the sets of the show, Bhagyashree said that she had been reminded of all her school memories. The actor said that she and Himalaya became friends first during her studies. Bhagyashree said smilingly that she couldn’t get an idea of how that friendship culminated into love.

In one of the adorable scenes from school, Himalaya gives Bhagyashree a rose. The actor was delighted at such a lovely gift from her spouse. Her reaction to seeing the gift was worth watching.

She further explained how fearful she was of the fact that they both would drift apart after leaving school and going to different colleges. “That’s why I made him say I love you,” the actress said laughingly.

In an earlier episode, Bhagyashree got emotional recalling her wedding. As described by Bhagyashree, no one was present from her side at the wedding. The actor said that no one was present at the wedding from either side.

Bhagyashree got emotional about how her parents didn’t agree to their marriage. Bhagyashree said that it was okay that parents have some dreams for children but children should also be left free to fulfill their wishes. Other couples present at the sets were also left teary-eyed.

Bhagyashree aur Himalay ne yaad kiye apni shaadi ke kuchh aise pal, jinhe sunn kar ho gayi sabhi ki aankhein namm. Dekhna na bhoolein, #SmartJodi, is Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par: https://t.co/xJpGmSA3xQ@ManishPaul03 @bhagyashree123 #HimalayDassani pic.twitter.com/Lh9FXXylsA — StarPlus (@StarPlus) February 28, 2022

Bhagyashree was at the top of her game with the film Maine Pyar Kiya when she decided to marry Himalaya in 1990. She was also seen in films Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul, Tyagi, Paayal and others.

