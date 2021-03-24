Bhagyashree Returning to Bollywood After 11 Years Playing Kangana Ranaut's Mother in Thalaivi

Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree is making her acting comeback with Thalaivi after 11 years. Bhagyashree, who had quit films after marriage to focus on her family, will be seen playing the role of J Jayalalithaa’s mother in the Kangana Ranaut starrer biopic. The actress was seen for a few seconds in the trailer of the film that was released on Tuesday.

While the 52-year-old actress was seen in the 2019 Kannada film Seetharama Kalyana, her last Bollywood film was ‘Red Alert: The War Within’ co-starring Suniel Shetty.

After the trailer released on Kangana’s birthday, Bhagyashree posted a still with her co-star and wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday @kanganaranaut Congratulations on yet another national award. I am sure your sincere portrayal of Jayalaitha is going to win you more accolades …brilliant performance. Shine bright as #thalaivi #birthdaywishes #thalaivi #kanganaranaut #allthebest #congratulations."

Offering a sneak peek into the life of the legendary J Jayalalithaa, the trailer of Thalaivi gave a peek into the untold story across the varied stages of the superstar-turned-politician’s life. The diverse looks of Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swamy as MGR have generated excitement. Fans are waiting eagerly to witness the characters bring alive the past, owing to the striking similarities of their looks.