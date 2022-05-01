Bhagyashree Reveals Husband Himalay Dassani Was Possessive and Uncomfortable with Her Romancing Others

Bhagyashree had begun making her way into the hearts of the audience with Maine Pyaar Kiya. Sharing screen with Salman Khan, she became an overnight sensation because of her performance, and the innocence that she brought alive on the screen. However, shortly after the release of the film, Bhagyashree got married to Himalay Dassani. Now, in a recent interview, she has opened up about why she signed less films, and eventually took a long break from the film industry, appearing only sporadically.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhagyashree has revealed that she got married to a family that had nothing to do with films. She revealed, “They (the family) could not understand anything of the way life was outside and literally, when I was working the moment I would step foot into the house my life would change. I would no longer be Bhagyashree the actress and there would be so many things that you would have to do hands-on as any other housewife does and I would be doing all of that.”

Bhagyashree also added that Himalay was very possessive about her and added, “Let me tell you he was really possessive. It gave me a lesser spectrum of films that I could have worked on without him, which I did. I did a couple of films without him but the spectrum became so much lesser because there would be romance in the film and there would be scenes in the film and he wasn’t very comfortable with me doing those films. So yes that made it an impossible task for me to say yes to those films because I prioritised us first."

Bhagyashree has worked in films like Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi (1993), Sautan Ki Sautan (1997), Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Red Alert: The War Within (2010) and Seetharama Kalyana (2019). She also did a TV series. Both of Bhagyashree’s children- Abhimanyu and Avantika- are now a part of the film industry.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.