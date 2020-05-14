Bhagyashree To Star Opposite Prabhas In Her Comeback Film

Actress Bhagyashree has announced that she is soon going to make a comeback on the silver screen. As of now, the name of the film has not been announced but what is known is that it stars Baahubali actor Prabhas.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Maine Pyar Kiya actress said, “Yes, of course! I have been reading scripts and have in fact started working as well. Well, one of the films is with Prabhas. The film's name hasn't been announced. Just before lockdown, I had started shooting for it. It is a very interesting character where I had to learn a different skill set for it”.

The 51-year-old also emphasised on how her son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika pushed her for making a comeback.

However, the actress also adds that she has no regret for choosing what she did as her first priority was to take care of her children.

"A tough call because by then I had realised that I do enjoy acting and I was like I wish I had the possibility of managing both. But no, because he(Abhimanyu) just took over my life. My entire focus and happiness were having him with me. At that point, it was not a tough choice. All that I wanted to do was spend time with him,” she added.





Meanwhile, Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu made his Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

