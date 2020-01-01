Bhagyashree Wants Alia to Do Her Role in Maine Pyaar Kiya Remake and Ranbir Or Ranveer as Salman
Maine Pyaar Kiya recently completed it's 30th year. The movie starred Salman Khan as the main lead for the first time and was the debut movie for Bhagyashree. The actress was asked her comments on a possible remake of the film.
Salman Khan’s debut movie as a male lead Maine Pyaar Kiya completed 30 years recently. The movie starred actress Bhagyashree as the female lead, who stepped into the film industry with the same movie. In a recent interview, she talked about her thoughts of a remake version of it.
Sooraj Bharjatya’s Maine Pyaar Kiya was a blockbuster and made Salman Khan an overnight star. The movie’s dialogues became widely popular and used as a reference in new movies as well.
When she was asked what does she think of a possible remake of the movie and who she would want her role to be played by, she said, "Honestly, I am not a big fan of remakes and feel some things need to be left untouched. There is a lot of pressure on those making and performing it, to be compared constantly with what has been declared a cult film, like Sholay (1975), Don (1978) or Mughal-e-Azam (1960). I have a soft heart for Alia Bhatt, she’s fantastic and portrays innocence through her eyes, and that’s the way I look at Suman.”
For Salman’s role of Prem, she took the name of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
Alia Bhatt has surely proved her prowess in the industry after having a mediocre start with Student Of The Year and facing flak for belonging to a film family. The Raazi actress currently has her kitty full of interesting projects.
She would next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also star Amitabh Bachchan and is slated to release in May 2020.
