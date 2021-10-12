Bhagyashree Wishes to Reunite with Maine Pyaar Kiya Co-star Salman Khan

Actress Bhagyashree, who rose to fame with her 1989 hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya opposite Salman Khan, has revealed in a recent interview how she would love to get back with her former co-star. The 52-year-old actress, who made her comeback to the silver screen after 30 years with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii, has been garnering praise for her performance.

Now that she has finally come back to showbiz after years, there are speculation if the actress would like to reunite with Salman with whom she delivered one of the most memorable performances in the Hindi cinema. Speaking to The Times of India, Bhagyashree said that it remains in the hands of the producer or director who would like to want them back and give the two of them the roles that are enough to match what they want. Bhagyashree told the daily, “It would be fun working with him again and I guess there would be a lot of conversation on that but it all depends on whether a producer or director comes to both of us with roles that we would like to do.”

Read: Bhagyashree Returning to Bollywood After 11 Years Playing Kangana Ranaut’s Mother in Thalaivi

Bhagyashree also opened up about leaving the film industry after Maine Pyaar Kiya and raising a family. The actress told ETimes that at that point of time her family was her priority. She was quite young at the time and thought it would be impossible for her to balance both her career and her home. However, talking about how society has changed now, Bhagyashree said that it was not like that when Maine Pyaar Kiya released. The actress said that in her time, a woman was faced with problems in simultaneously managing the family, society, and career, and it was looked down upon if she could not do it all. Therefore for the actress leaving the film industry to prioritise her family was the only choice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.