Bhagyashree's Daughter Avantika Dassani All Set to Make Her Acting Debut With Rohan Sippy's Mithya

Maine Pyaar Kiya fame Bhagyashree’s daughter, Avantika Dassani, is all set to make her acting debut in Rohan Sippy’s psychological thriller-drama series, Mithya. Avantika’s arrival in the entertainment industry was announced by the show’s producers with the release of the first poster, which featured the young starlet alongside co-star Huma Qureshi. “Mithya" is an adaptation of the 2019 British series “Cheat," starring Katherine Kelly and Molly Windsor.

The series is set in Darjeeling and follows the conflicted relationships of a Hindi literature professor, Juhi played by Qureshi, and her student Rhea by Avantika.

The film poster depicts the actor in an intense pose, heightening interest in the psychological thriller-dark drama and its gritty premise. Dassani promises a powerful character in her first on-screen appearance, opting for an unconventional and experimental debut with a twisted tale of two female leads.

Bhagyashree’s son, Abhimanyu Dassani debuted in the entertainment industry with the internationally acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018, and now Bhagyashree’s daughter is stepping into the world of showbiz. Midnight Madness premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People’s Choice Award.

Avantika Dassani expresses her excitement for her debut and discusses her first project, saying, “It has been an absolute thrill to take on a challenging character and intriguing story such as this, for my very first endeavour. I’m also immensely grateful to have worked with an incredibly talented and supportive cast and crew, that has warmly welcomed a newbie like me. Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I’m really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had to make it."

‘Mithya’ is produced by Applause Entertainment and presented by Zee 5.

