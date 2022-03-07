Bhagyashree's Husband Himalay Dassani Shares ROFL Details of Their Wedding Night on Smart Jodi

Actress Bhagyashree and husband Himalay Dassani have finally shared screen space after 30 years on the reality show ‘Smart Jodi’. In a recent promo of the show, Dassani is seen revealing all the details of Bhagyashree and his wedding night, and it’s nothing one would imagine. While fans were expecting a romantic scene from Bhagyashree and Dassani’s wedding night, however, it turns out that it was just a hilarious situation.

The reality show allowed the participating couples to celebrate their love and togetherness yet again by getting each of the jodis remarried on the set with complete fanfare.

From performing on her peppy number ‘Dil Deewana’ from Maine Pyaar Kiya to grooving to Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Bhagyashree and Dassani performed on a bunch of other tracks. After the performance, Dassani revealed details from their wedding night. On their wedding night, as he entered the bedroom all excited to see his bride, he expected her to be coy and waiting for him under the ghunghat. However, when Dassani stepped into the room, he saw Bhagyashree sitting in her comfy sleepwear and greeted him saying “Hello Babes!”

Bhagyashree was quick to interrupt in between as she stated that she wanted to ensure it was clear that she needed to sleep. The actress had tied the knot with Dassani in a private ceremony, in the presence of her Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan and the film’s director Sooraj Barjatya. Today, the couple are proud parents to actor-son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani.

In the first episode of the reality show Smart Jodi, Bhagyashree had shared details of their wedding which led to an emotional outburst. The former actress shared how both the families were not in support of this alliance, however, Bhagyashree mentions that she did not run away to get married. During the show, it was revealed that Bhagyashree and Dassani were classmates, while the former used to be the monitor, Dassani was the naughtiest child in the class.

