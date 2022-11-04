Bhagyashree's Husband Himalay Dassani Undergoes 'Major' Surgery, Maine Pyaar Kiya Star Gives Update

Actress Bhagyashree revealed that her husband Himalay Dassani had to undergo a ‘major’ shoulder surgery. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video in which she documented his pre and post-surgery journey. She revealed that he had a surgery in his right shoulder and it lasted for 4 and a half hours.

“Hospital repeat! Major surgery of the right shoulder that took close to 4.5 hours. Fractures heal, tears have to be sutured, refracted tendons need to be clamped…it is important to go to the right doctor at the right time. We were told that he would be fine in one day.. and we didnt believe it could be possible.. but thanks to the medical facilities and post-op care of Dr.Gautam Tawari and his team from @nanavatihospital hubby’s surgery went well.. and now in recuperation,” she said.

“The reason for sharing this is for people to understand that even in a surgery this big, recovery can be smooth n fast,” she added.

In another post, she shared pictures with her husband and wrote, “Hubby is backn smiling! Keyhole surgery for the shoulder rotator cuff muscle explained. It was a 3cm tear that needed to be stitched back. The rotator cuff is responsible for the movement of your arm.. the only joint that gives you a 360° rotation. When the tendons n muscle holding that get torn, the blood getting supplied to the arm reduces and the arm can loose complete movement.”

Friends of the actress wished him a speedy recovery. Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Hope he’s well now take care , speedy recovery to Himalaya @bhagyashree.online.” Archana Puran Singh added, “Get well soon Himi… come back home and then we’ll celebrate.” Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, “Get well soon.”

Fans also wished her a speedy recovery. “So sad to see Himalaya ji in this shape but glad that his surgery well. Sending prayers for speedy recovery,” a fan said. “Get well soon . Wishing him a speedy recovery,” a second fan added.

For the unversed, Bhagyashree married Himalay in 1990, a year after her hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya alongside Salman Khan had released. She quit acting to focus on her personal life but managed to star in a couple of movies over the years. The couple welcomed two kids, a son Abhimanyu Dassani and a daughter Avantika Dassani. Both of them are now actors. Bhagyashree returned to the big screen for Seetharama Kalyana (2019), followed by Thalaivii (2021) and Radhe Shyam (2022).

Read all the Latest Movies News here