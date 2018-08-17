Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dasani Can’t Feel Any Pain in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Trailer

Indian cinema, especially Bollywood, has come a long way in last decade or so. Filmmakers are experimenting with unique themes and brave shooting techniques. One such film is Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The trailer of the film dropped on Thursday and it’s nothing like you have seen before.The film stars Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani as a young boy who doesn’t feel physical pain of any kind. Radhika Madan, who will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, is playing his friend, an equally cynical character.The 2:48-minute trailer cut for Toronto International Film Festival shows Abhimanyu on a mission of catching all the chain-snatchers in his vicinity. It’s relatively easier for him to indulge into brawls because he can’t feel anything during fist-fights. A song in the background tells us the name of action-oriented Hindi films that suggests the source of inspiration of Vasan Bala.It’s a quirky trailer with unusual characters. The judicious use of sow-motion shots and colourful background add a very pulp fiction feel to it. The trailer video introduces the central character in its entirety and that generates curiosity around the film.Vasan has earlier directed Peddlers with Gukshan Devaiah in the lead.The release date of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota hasn’t been announced yet.​