English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bhagyashree’s Son Abhimanyu Dasani Can’t Feel Any Pain in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Trailer
The film stars Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani as a young boy who doesn’t feel physical pain of any kind.
A still from YouTube
Loading...
Indian cinema, especially Bollywood, has come a long way in last decade or so. Filmmakers are experimenting with unique themes and brave shooting techniques. One such film is Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. The trailer of the film dropped on Thursday and it’s nothing like you have seen before.
The film stars Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani as a young boy who doesn’t feel physical pain of any kind. Radhika Madan, who will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, is playing his friend, an equally cynical character.
The 2:48-minute trailer cut for Toronto International Film Festival shows Abhimanyu on a mission of catching all the chain-snatchers in his vicinity. It’s relatively easier for him to indulge into brawls because he can’t feel anything during fist-fights. A song in the background tells us the name of action-oriented Hindi films that suggests the source of inspiration of Vasan Bala.
It’s a quirky trailer with unusual characters. The judicious use of sow-motion shots and colourful background add a very pulp fiction feel to it. The trailer video introduces the central character in its entirety and that generates curiosity around the film.
Vasan has earlier directed Peddlers with Gukshan Devaiah in the lead.
The release date of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota hasn’t been announced yet.
Also Watch
The film stars Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani as a young boy who doesn’t feel physical pain of any kind. Radhika Madan, who will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, is playing his friend, an equally cynical character.
The 2:48-minute trailer cut for Toronto International Film Festival shows Abhimanyu on a mission of catching all the chain-snatchers in his vicinity. It’s relatively easier for him to indulge into brawls because he can’t feel anything during fist-fights. A song in the background tells us the name of action-oriented Hindi films that suggests the source of inspiration of Vasan Bala.
It’s a quirky trailer with unusual characters. The judicious use of sow-motion shots and colourful background add a very pulp fiction feel to it. The trailer video introduces the central character in its entirety and that generates curiosity around the film.
Vasan has earlier directed Peddlers with Gukshan Devaiah in the lead.
The release date of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota hasn’t been announced yet.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Biopic on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Why Not, Says the Actor
- Google Person Finder Launches Tool For Kerala Flood Victims
- Aashka Goradia Opens Up About her Lip Job: Wanting to Look Better Doesn’t Make You Fake
- Top 2018 Upcoming MPVs in India - Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, 7-Seater Wagon R and More
- Hyundai India Reveals 1st Design Render of 2018 Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...