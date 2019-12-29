Bhagyashree's Son Celebrates 30 Years of Maine Pyar Kiya by Recreating Iconic Scene

On Sunday, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya completed 30 years of its release. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film marked Bhagyashree's acting debut in Bollywood.

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani, who is currently working on his upcoming film Nikamma with co-star Shirley Setia, took to Instagram to recreate an iconic scene of the film. The scene revolves around the dialogue, "Dosti ka ek usool hai madam. No sorry, no thank you. (There’s only one rule of friendship madam. No sorry, no thank you)." The two also posed together dressed up to resemble Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's characters Prem and Suman.

An ode to keep the legacy going! Stay tuned for something special guys! Celebrating #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya as a #Nikamma #thankgoditssunday @shirleysetia @theshilpashetty @sabbir24x7 @sonypicturesin @beingsalmankhan @bhagyashree.online

Maine Pyar Kia released in 1989 starring Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, and Rajeev Verma, among others. The film was inspired by a hit Telugu blockbuster titled Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana directed by Prabhudheva. Apart from Hindi, the film was also remade into numerous other languages including Tamil and Kannada.

