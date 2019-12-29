Bhagyashree's Son Celebrates 30 Years of Maine Pyar Kiya by Recreating Iconic Scene
Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree was released on 29 December 1989 and was a hit among audiences.
Image Courtesy: Abhimanyu Dassani Instagram
On Sunday, Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya completed 30 years of its release. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film marked Bhagyashree's acting debut in Bollywood.
Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani, who is currently working on his upcoming film Nikamma with co-star Shirley Setia, took to Instagram to recreate an iconic scene of the film. The scene revolves around the dialogue, "Dosti ka ek usool hai madam. No sorry, no thank you. (There’s only one rule of friendship madam. No sorry, no thank you)." The two also posed together dressed up to resemble Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's characters Prem and Suman.
The Original "How you doin " This movie holds a special place in my heart and I am humbled to be able to pay a small tribute to it. Spread the love by making your own versions of scenes from #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya with #Nikamma @shirleysetia @theshilpashetty @sabbir24x7 @sonypicturesin @beingsalmankhan @rajshrifilms @skfilmsofficial @bhagyashree.online
Don't kill me I had to try ♂️♂️ They taught us real friendship @beingsalmankhan @bhagyashree.online Who can forget this iconic scene from this timeless movie! Come be a part of the celebration of #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya. Send me your versions of this scene and I’ll share the best ones. #Nikamma @shirleysetia @theshilpashetty @sabbir24x7 @skfilmsofficial @sonypicturesin @rajshrifilms @mohnish_bahl @bhagyashree.online #tiktok #india #bollywood A post shared by Abhimanyu Dassani (@abhimanyud) on
An ode to keep the legacy going! Stay tuned for something special guys! Celebrating #30YearsOfMainePyarKiya as a #Nikamma #thankgoditssunday @shirleysetia @theshilpashetty @sabbir24x7 @sonypicturesin @beingsalmankhan @bhagyashree.online
Maine Pyar Kia released in 1989 starring Salman Khan, Bhagyashree, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, and Rajeev Verma, among others. The film was inspired by a hit Telugu blockbuster titled Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana directed by Prabhudheva. Apart from Hindi, the film was also remade into numerous other languages including Tamil and Kannada.
