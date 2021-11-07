Bhai Dooj 2021: Sara Ali Khan to Madhuri Dixit, Celebs Wish Their Siblings on the Festival

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, many Bollywood and TV stars including Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Karan Kundrra and others penned heartwarming wishes for their siblings on social media. Many couldn’t be present with their siblings on the occasion so they dedicated moving posts for each other on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable photo of brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Sharing the photo, Sara wrote, “Happy Bhai Dooj Iggy Potter. Missing you so much today! PS: You are the only one that can manage to get my attention despite being in the same frame as the moon. Come home soon.”

Madhuri Dixit shared a photo with her brother and wished fans on Bhai Dooj. “Wishing everyone #HappyBhaidooj," she captioned the photo.

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor share a great bond with each other. The duo twinned in green jackets in their Bhai Dooj pictures which the actor shared on Instagram.

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo with his sister and wrote a funny caption that read, “Iss (This) Bhai Dooj… Say No to gifts."

Shamita’s team shared a throwback photo of the actress with her sister Shilpa Shetty on Instagram. “Happy Bhai Dooj Munki, @theshilpashetty. Thank you for being a guiding force and having my back, always. I love you," read the caption on the photo. Shamita is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Here’s how other Bigg Boss 15 contestants including Karan Kundrra, Raqesh Bapat and Tejasswi Prakash wished their siblings on Bhai Dooj:

Singer Neha Kakkar also shared a photo with her brother Tony and elder sister Sonu and wished her fans a very happy Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj, the festival that celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister, was observed in Indian on November 6. On this day, women pray for the long and healthy life of their brothers.

