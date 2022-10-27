Bhai Dooj 2022: Kartik Aaryan Documents 'Special Bond' With Sister Kritika, Touches Her Feet; See Pics

Kartik Aaryan ended his festive mode in style by celebrating the special occasion of Bhai Dooj with his sister Kritika Tiwari. On early Thursday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the close-knit celebration. Admirers of the Bollywood star are aware of the amicable chemistry he shares with his sister. In the Bhai Dooj post, Kartik Aaryan was seen touching his sister’s feet and taking her blessings. The brother-sister duo surely had a blast on the special occasion.

Keeping it simple and sombre, Kartik Aaryan opted for a casual sweatshirt and ripped jeans. Meanwhile, Kritika dazzled in a breezy orange kurta set. In another photo, one can see Kritika putting a tilak on the actor’s forehead while completing the rituals. Basking in happiness, the duo shares a contagious smile as the camera captures them together. Take a look at it below:

Within hours the new photos amassed over 6 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving a barrage of fans appreciating their bond. While one called them, ‘Cute bhai behen,’ many extended sweet greetings of the festival. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and many other celebs took to social media to mark the special day.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen alongside Kiara Advani in the hit horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Currently, he has several projects in the pipeline including Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the action drama is loosely based on the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada will hit the big screens in February 2023.

Kartik Aaryan will once again pair up with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s musical drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. Besides this, he also has Freddy in his kitty opposite Alaya F.

