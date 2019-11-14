Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Bhai Fans Thank Salman Khan for His Sleeve Move in New Dabangg 3 Song Hud Hud

After much wait and anticipation, Salman Khan has released the title song of Dabangg 3. Hud Hud Dabangg has been the hallmark of the Dabangg franchise.

News18.com

Updated:November 14, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
After much wait and anticipation, Salman Khan has released the title song of Dabangg 3. Hud Hud Dabangg has been the hallmark of the Dabangg franchise. The song makes a comeback in the third instalment of the film with a fresh take by the composers Sajid-Wajid. The song is sung by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri and Sajid and the lyrics are given by Jalees Sherwani.

However, Salman dancing in a blue shirt, in his cop avatar with the crowd immediately reminds one of Dabangg 2's title song. Apart from a similar backdrop, it also the same field cracking visual. Colourful backdrop, bright costumes and shoes of Malabalshewar makes this one visually appealing.

Like the other two Dabanggs, Salman gives an anywhere-anyone can do a hook step in the third instalment too. For the new song, apart from his belt, the actor is also seen shaking his collars, sleeve and butt. And Bhai fans seem to love it. In no time they noticed the new dance moves and praised the actor. Praising the actor, a fan wrote, "Thanks for that sleeves move. Now, even I can do that step in cinema hall!" Others hailed the song as the best of the year. Take a look at the song and fan's reaction:

Some also said that they want to see something in the songs and films.

Before the release of the song, he shared several BTS pictures. He shot for the song in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh in April. He was accompanied by his younger brother and producer Arbaaz Khan, director Prabhu Deva and his co-star Sonakshi Sinha. He also shared that he chose the city since it has a special connection with his grandfather.

Dabangg 3 also features Saiee Manjrekar and will release on December 20.

