Bhai Fans Thank Salman Khan for His Sleeve Move in New Dabangg 3 Song Hud Hud

After much wait and anticipation, Salman Khan has released the title song of Dabangg 3. Hud Hud Dabangg has been the hallmark of the Dabangg franchise. The song makes a comeback in the third instalment of the film with a fresh take by the composers Sajid-Wajid. The song is sung by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri and Sajid and the lyrics are given by Jalees Sherwani.

However, Salman dancing in a blue shirt, in his cop avatar with the crowd immediately reminds one of Dabangg 2's title song. Apart from a similar backdrop, it also the same field cracking visual. Colourful backdrop, bright costumes and shoes of Malabalshewar makes this one visually appealing.

Like the other two Dabanggs, Salman gives an anywhere-anyone can do a hook step in the third instalment too. For the new song, apart from his belt, the actor is also seen shaking his collars, sleeve and butt. And Bhai fans seem to love it. In no time they noticed the new dance moves and praised the actor. Praising the actor, a fan wrote, "Thanks for that sleeves move. Now, even I can do that step in cinema hall!" Others hailed the song as the best of the year. Take a look at the song and fan's reaction:

Thanks for that sleeves move. Now,even I can do that step in cinema hall! #HudHudDabangg — RomiSalmanKhanKiJaan (@RomiSKkiJaan) November 14, 2019

Watta innovative strategy sir ji...this s a trailer of tittle track n it’s intriguing ppl to watch the full title track in cinemas only wow maan gaye Salman sir💕💕💕 — drimaay💕 (@drimaay) November 14, 2019

Next Level Hai Bhai Song SONG OF THE YEAR #HudHudDabangg — Sαнιℓ Khan (@iBeingSahilkhan) November 14, 2019

I love the song and the way pandey ji shake it.. Like literally shake it that booty at the last part😘😍🔥🔥🔥💋💃🙈🙊 !!New avatar.What a step 💯👍🙌..Kamal karte ho.. This song is freaking lit Prabhudeva💥💥💥!!#HudHudDabangg @BeingSalmanKhan #ILoveYouSoDamnMuch💙 — GYONE 📷 (@gyone_me) November 14, 2019

Some also said that they want to see something in the songs and films.

I hope u read this..Sir ye sab ab nahi chalegaa..try something new or ur dropping stardom will be finished once and for all..I hope u read this — raj bhansali (@rajbhansali14) November 14, 2019

Song is good but disappointed with the choreography. @shabinaakhan you shouldn't have changed the signature belt step of the track 👎👎👎👎👎 — Rajdeep Sarkar (@rajdeep_sarkar) November 14, 2019

Before the release of the song, he shared several BTS pictures. He shot for the song in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh in April. He was accompanied by his younger brother and producer Arbaaz Khan, director Prabhu Deva and his co-star Sonakshi Sinha. He also shared that he chose the city since it has a special connection with his grandfather.

Dabangg 3 also features Saiee Manjrekar and will release on December 20.

