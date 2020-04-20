'Bhai Kamaal Ka Single Aur Singer Hai': Shah Rukh Khan's Reaction to Salman Khan's Corona Song

Salman Khan released a song dedicated to the coronavirus crisis on Monday. The song is actor's attempt to motivate people to stay positive during the lockdown as well as follow all the precautions to stay safe.

During an Ask SRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked to comment on Salman's song, Pyaar Karona. A Twitter used asked, "@BeingSalmanKhan just launched his new song in his voice about corona and his love about country. Have you watched this ? @iamsrk".

SRK responded in his trademark witty style, "Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai..." Some of his followers assumed he was being sarcastic. One user said, "To achha singer bhi kaha hai sarcasm mara hai", while another commented, "bhai savage mode on karlia hai kya."

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai... https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Salman has sung the song Pyaar Karona, which was released on his YouTube channel today. The track has been co-written by Salman and Hussain Dalal and composed by Sajid-Wajid. It has messages for social distancing and being responsible during the pandemic.

In the Ask SRK session, a fan also asked Shah Rukh exactly how much he had contributed to the PM Cares fund. SRK had a witty reply to that, too.

Another question read, "Decline is inevitable in a life cycle. When/how do u know its right time to change careers/call quits if u are a superstar?? #asksrk." SRK insisted that he is the King, not a superstar.

Wouldn’t know....try asking a superstar. I am just a King unfortunately... https://t.co/bvzBvg1S8B — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

A lot of questions were asked about SRK's next movie. The actor is yet to make an announcement, and fans are getting impatient. "Don't tire yourself. It's obvious I will do some films...it's obvious they will be made..and it's obvious you all will know," he said.

