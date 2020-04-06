MOVIES

1-MIN READ

'Bhai Ne Biotechnology Padha Hai': Kartik Aaryan Dreams of Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

'Bhai Ne Biotechnology Padha Hai': Kartik Aaryan Dreams of Getting Coronavirus Vaccine

Kartik Aaryan sure knows how to keep his fans engaged during the lockdown. Unleashing his humorous side, the actor has come up with yet another funny video.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 8:45 AM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan has been unleashing his humorous side amidst coronavirus lockdown. On Sunday, he posted a video that shows him standing on the top of a car and waving his hand to the gathered crowd.

But more than the video, it was his caption that left netizens in splits.

"Aaj sapna aaya ki mujhe vaccine mil gayi hai," he joked.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Biotechnology jo padha hai bhai ne."

And Kartik was too quick to respond back.

"You can remove a bhai from Biotechnology but you can't remove Biotechnology from bhai," Kartik quipped.

For the uninitiated, Kartik pursued an Engineering degree in Biotechnology from Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil College of Engineering. Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram

Aaj Sapna Aaya ki Mujhe Vaccine Mil Gayi‍

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Lately, Kartik has been keeping his fans entertained with quirky Instagram posts. From posting monologue to a rap song, the actor has been actively trying to promote ways to keep his fans and followers safe from COVID-19.

He's spending some quality time with his family too. On his sister's birthday, he baked a cake for her.

Also supporting PM Modi's attempt to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus, he participated in the clapping and lighting initiative proposed by him and shared pictures on social media.

View this post on Instagram

Together, Everything is Possible #9Baje9Minutes

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

On the film front, Kartik will be next seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

(with inputs from IANS)

