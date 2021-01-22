Narendra Chanchal, Bhajan King of India, Passes Away at 80

Well known bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal has passed away. He was 80 years old. The singer breathed his last around 12:15 pm at Apollo hospital in Delhi. He was unwell for the past three months and undergoing treatment, according to Punjab Kesari.

Besides several popular bhajans, Chanchal had also lent his voice to Hindi film songs. He had a special place among popular bhajan singers in India. Not just in Punjab, he was recognised for his singing in almost all of north India. His jagratas had a craze of their own with listeners flocking to his performances.

Singer Daler Mehndi mourned his demise, tweeting, "Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans."

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans.

Narendra Chanchal was born in a religious Punjabi family in Namak Mandi, Amritsar on October 16, 1940. He grew up in a religious atmosphere which inspired him to start singing bhajans and aartis. Chanchal sang a Bollywood song Beshak Mandir Masjid for the 1973 film Bobby and won the Filmfare Best Male Playback Award.

A video of the bhajan veteran from a Holi function went viral in March 2020. In the new jagrata hit that he performed at the event, Chanchal had chosen to focus on coronavirus, which was taking over everyone's lives at that point.

