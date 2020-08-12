Bhakarwadi Team Gets Compensation of Rs 25 Lakh to Unit Member's Family Who Died Due to COVID-19

A number of TV shows resumed shooting after production was stalled due to coronavirus pandemic. In one of the recent incidents, seven crew members of the TV show Bhakarwadi tested COVID-19. Unfortunately, one of them passed away on July 21 due to the deadly virus.

The seven members who have recovered successfully have decided to donate their plasma to help other patients. They have made an arrangement with Kokilaben Ambani Hospital to donate their plasma, show producer JD Majethia told the Times of India.

He said, “At a time when the situation is gloomy, the gesture of the Bhakarwadi unit is a welcome relief and shows how to positively respond to the COVID-19 turmoil.”

The team has ensured that the family of the deceased crew member receive compensation for his death. Elaborating on it, Majethia said, “A special task force was set up along with the insurance company to track and retrieve the insurance compensation of Rs 25 lakh. Within less than a month, the task force succeeded in getting compensation to the family of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, the shoot for the show has resumed after four days, taking all the necessary precautions and hygiene sanitization. Apart from it, the team is also ensuring other measures such as vitamin medicine and UV machines for the crew members.