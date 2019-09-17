Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bhansali Announces Film on PM Modi's Youth, Brad Pitt Asks NASA Astronaut About Indian Moon Lander

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is producing a film on PM Narendra Modi's youth, called Mann Bairagi. Brad Pitt asked NASA astronaut Nick Hague at the international space station about the Indian moon lander. Find out more in today's showbiz news wrap.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2019, 8:05 PM IST
Bhansali Announces Film on PM Modi's Youth, Brad Pitt Asks NASA Astronaut About Indian Moon Lander
Sanjay Leela Bhansali is producing a film on PM Narendra Modi's youth, called Mann Bairagi. Brad Pitt asked NASA astronaut Nick Hague at the international space station about the Indian moon lander. Find out more in today's showbiz news wrap.
Loading...

After shelving Inshallah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working as a producer on a film based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's youth. The film will be one hour long and is titled Mann Bairagi. Its first-look poster was unveiled by Akshay Kumar on the PM's 69th birthday on September 17.

Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Film on PM Modi's Youth; Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look

Angad Bedi and Nora Fatehi made news couple of years back for their link up rumours, however neither of them came out in the open about their alleged romance, until now. In an interview Angad opened up about his relationship with Nora and how things were and are between them. In his statements, Angad was all praise for ex-flame Nora and even called her "a star in the making".

Read: Angad Bedi is All Praise for Ex-flame Nora Fatehi, Calls Her 'A Star In the Making'

When Brad Pitt rang up the International Space Station (ISS), he had a list of questions for NASA astronaut Nick Hague that ranged from India's Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission, life in zero gravity conditions and most importantly, if he had bested George Clooney as a cosmonaut.

Read: Did You Spot Indian Moon Lander, Brad Pitt Asks NASA Astronaut in Space-to-Earth Call

The news of Disney and Sony canceling the Spider-Man deal, which allowed the superhero to be a part of the MCU, broke thousands of hearts around the world. After several celebrities close to the project made their disapproval public, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo opened up about the event.

Read: Avengers: Endgame Director Says Cancelling Spider Man Deal was Sony's 'Tragic Mistake'

A tweet from Sunil Grover with a popular dialogue from his stint on Kapil Sharma's show has fans wondering if the two comedians have possibly buried the hatchet.

Read: Sunil Grover Hints Possible Comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show With Cryptic Tweet

Follow @News18Movies for more

Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram