Bhansali's Controversial Film Guzaarish Completes 11 Years

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Guzaarish was released on November 19, 2010. Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan played the lead in this film. Aditya Roy Kapoor and Suhel Seth were also in important roles in this movie of Bhansali. Soon after its release the film created controversy due to a few scenes in it. Bhansali had no idea that the film dealing with sensitive subject of a paralysed person’s fight for grant of euthanasia will become so controversial.

Guzaarish is considered as one of the memorable films of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it received rave reviews from the critics after its release in 2010. Every frame of Guzaarish was like a beautiful painting. A great effect was created on the silver screen with the amazing use of light, shade and color combination. The film was about a paralysed magician-turned-Radio Jockey’s fight for euthanasia.

Soon after the release of the film an advocate filed a petition regarding this issue in the Delhi High Court saying that euthanasia is illegal in India. The petitioner alleged that the filmmakers did not give a disclaimer in the beginning of the film. However, it was a relief for Sanjay that the court dismissed this petition.

The poster of the film also created a controversy. Actually, in one of the posters the film’s female lead Aishwarya was shown smoking sitting in a car. An organization working for the banning of tobacco products raised objections to this poster. The organization also threatened to send a legal notice to the filmmakers and actors of Guzaarish.

Apart from this, a script writer named Rajendra Diwedi also blamed Sanjay for stealing his script. He also filed a case. The writer alleged that he showed the script to Sanjay and he liked it. He promised to get back to him on this but never responded but finally made the film on the same story. Another writer Dayanand Rajan blamed that the plot of the film was plagiarised from his novel Summer Snow.

Despite all this, the film was appreciated by the critics and it did a decent business at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.