1-min read

Bharat Actress Disha Patani Ups Hotness Quotient with Her New Selfie, See Here

Ahead of her visit to Chandigarh, Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a sizzling sun-kissed selfie of herself in a cute pink top. See here.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 23, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
Image: Disha Patani/Instagram
Loading...
Bollywood actress Disha Patani surely knows how to be the hottest celebrity in India. With perfect looks and a vibrant smile, she has managed to earn a dedicated fan following.

Be it her no-make selfie or her comfie looks, Disha’s Instagram posts are a live testimony to the beauty of this actress.
Once again, Disha has raised the temperature in these hot summers with her latest Instagram post. Ahead of her visit to Chandigarh on Tuesday, to open a clothing store, Disha posted a selfie to announce her arrival to the capital city of Punjab.

In this no-make selfie, Disha can be seen all smiles wearing a pink T-shirt with the clothing brand's name written on it. This sun-kissed selfie of Disha Patani in loose hair has won all the hearts on the internet.



This is not the first time that Disha has created an internet buzz with her sizzling hot pictures. Disha keeps her fans updated about her workout routine through her social media posts.

On the personal front, Disha is usually seen hanging out with her Baaghi 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. While the rumours have it that Tiger and Disha are dating, none of the two actors have opened up on the issue yet. Disha is also close to Tiger’s family and is often seen spending time with his sister Krishna.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, where she will share the screen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Bharat will release on June 5.

