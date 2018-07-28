GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms He'd Announce Leading Lady soon

Bharat, which will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi, is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

Updated:July 28, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
Ali Abbas Zafar spotted on his arrival at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Mumbai: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has announced that he will declare the leading lady for his upcoming directorial Bharat soon.

"Yes yes yes... We will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon. We have been shooting non-stop and simultaneously preparing for international schedules," Zafar tweeted on Saturday.

The filmmaker on Friday announced that actress Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the Salman Khan starrer for a "very special" reason.

The first schedule included shooting for a grand circus sequence.

The director previously worked with the Dabangg star in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

