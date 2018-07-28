English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms He'd Announce Leading Lady soon
Bharat, which will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi, is slated for an Eid release in 2019.
Ali Abbas Zafar spotted on his arrival at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Mumbai: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has announced that he will declare the leading lady for his upcoming directorial Bharat soon.
"Yes yes yes... We will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon. We have been shooting non-stop and simultaneously preparing for international schedules," Zafar tweeted on Saturday.
The filmmaker on Friday announced that actress Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the Salman Khan starrer for a "very special" reason.
The first schedule included shooting for a grand circus sequence.
The director previously worked with the Dabangg star in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
Bharat, which will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi, is slated for an Eid release in 2019.
Also Watch
"Yes yes yes... We will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon. We have been shooting non-stop and simultaneously preparing for international schedules," Zafar tweeted on Saturday.
The filmmaker on Friday announced that actress Priyanka Chopra has opted out of the Salman Khan starrer for a "very special" reason.
The first schedule included shooting for a grand circus sequence.
The director previously worked with the Dabangg star in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.
The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
Bharat, which will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi, is slated for an Eid release in 2019.
Also Watch
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Clouds Block 'Blood Moon' View, Ruin Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse for Delhiites
- Starved Jharkhand Battling Hunger, a Serial Killer
- Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Tweets to PeeCee's Rumoured Beau Nick Jonas Leave Twitterati In Splits
- When a Lucknow Man Had a Fight With His Wife Thanks To the Traffic Police's Red Rose
- 27th July 1969: The Man Who Could Fly on Field
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...