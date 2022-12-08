Bharat And Vani Bhojan’s Love Teaser Promises A Nail-Biting Suspense Thriller

Actors Bharat And Vani Bhojan are all set for the release of their upcoming suspense thriller film Love. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look teaser of the highly anticipated Tamil film, which is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film of the same name. It marks Bharath’s 50th movie. The actor made his debut in 2003 with the coming-of-age musical film Boys, directed by S Shakar.

The recently released teaser of Love gives a glimpse into the tumultuous moments in the life of a once-happy couple. The teaser revolves around their troubled relationship and the supposed murder of Vani Bhojan’s character. It begins with someone, presumably Bharath’s character, googling, “How to dispose of a human body?” The riveting trailer, which was launched on December 6, has garnered 10 lakh views within two days on Youtube.

Take a look at the Love teaser below:

Upon watching the teaser of Love, one of the users commented, “This is a very brilliant Malayalam movie with a unique script and direction. Bharath is an excellent choice for the Tamil version.” Another wrote, “Congrats to all the team members.” A third user remarked, “Barath’s Kadhal was a huge hit. Hope this ‘Love’ gives him his much-needed break. Best wishes!”

The Love teaser promised the audience a nail-biting murder mystery. The suspense thriller is directed by RP Bala, who has also produced the movie under his banner of RP Films. Besides the lead actors, it also features Vivek Prasanna, Daniel Annie Pope, Radha Ravi, Swayam Siddha, and Adams in pivotal roles.

The cinematography and editing of Love are handled by PG Muthiah and Ajay Manoj, respectively. While Ronnie Raphael composed the music for the film, its lyrics are penned by Aa Pa Raja. Although Love’s teaser has managed to intrigue the masses, the makers have not yet announced its release date.

