Bharat Becomes Salman Khan’s Highest Opener, Actor Thanks Fans
Salman Khan shared a thank you message for fans across the world for making Eid-ul-Fitr special for him. 'Bharat' has registered the biggest opening of the actor's career.
Salman Khan during Bharat promotions, courtesy of Instagram
An elated Salman Khan has thanked his fans on Twitter for making Bharat the highest opening film of his career. The film has earned Rs 42.30 crore on the first day of its release.
He tweeted, “Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind.”
Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind🙏 #Bharat— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019
Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official remake of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.
After receiving positive responses from the audience, Zafar said in a statement: "It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with 'Bharat'.
Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases...1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed]2. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]3. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]4. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]5. #TotalDhamaal ₹ 16.50 cr [Fri]Note: HINDI films. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019
"I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place."
The film also features Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Satish Kaushik and Disha Patani.
It’s special for Salman because his last film Race 3 wasn’t a successful film at the box office. This stamps his authority at the box office as one of the most bankable Bollywood actor.
(With inputs from IANS)
