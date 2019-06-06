Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Bharat Becomes Salman Khan’s Highest Opener, Actor Thanks Fans

Salman Khan shared a thank you message for fans across the world for making Eid-ul-Fitr special for him. 'Bharat' has registered the biggest opening of the actor's career.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bharat Becomes Salman Khan’s Highest Opener, Actor Thanks Fans
Salman Khan during Bharat promotions, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

An elated Salman Khan has thanked his fans on Twitter for making Bharat the highest opening film of his career. The film has earned Rs 42.30 crore on the first day of its release.

He tweeted, “Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind.”

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an official remake of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

After receiving positive responses from the audience, Zafar said in a statement: "It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with 'Bharat'.

"I'm ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make Bharat a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place."

The film also features Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Satish Kaushik and Disha Patani.

It’s special for Salman because his last film Race 3 wasn’t a successful film at the box office. This stamps his authority at the box office as one of the most bankable Bollywood actor.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram