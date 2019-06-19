Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Film Earns Rs 201.86 Crore

Salman Khan's 'Bharat' has collected Rs 201.86 crore in fourteen days. The film's collection witnessed a steep decline in the second week.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Film Earns Rs 201.86 Crore
A still from Chashni
Salman Khan's Bharat is the fourteenth consecutive film in the 53-year-old actor's career to cross the 100-crore mark at the box office since Dabangg (2010). This milestone has Salman's stardom written all over it and its a feat that none of his contemporary artists like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Akshay Kumar can boast of. About Bharat, the film's box office collection, as per latest figures, now stands at Rs 201.86 crore, since it released on June 5.

As the period-drama film entered the coveted 200 crore club, third Salman's film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses ₹ 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits... [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz (sic)."

Sharing the week-wise collection of Bharat, Taran wrote in another tweet, "#Bharat biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days]. Week 2: ₹ 21.81 cr [till Tue]. Total: ₹ 201.86 cr. India biz. HIT. (sic)."

Notably, the actor has three films in the Rs 300 crore club and three in the Rs 200 crore club, including Bharat.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which chronicles the journey of Bharat played by Salman Khan from an eight-year-old kid to a 70-year-old. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni in supporting roles.

