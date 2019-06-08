Bharat Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Collects Rs 95.5 Crore

Box office expectations for Bharat were huge. But not this huge. The Salman Khan-starrer, which has already broken several records, mere days after its debut, has grossed Rs 22.20 crore on Friday. The film has pulled in an estimated Rs 95.50 crore nationwide in just three days.

To put that astronomical figure in perspective, Bharat recorded second highest opening day of all time. It also became Salman's highest opener ever.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures: "#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz." (sic)

#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which earned Rs 42.30 core on its opening day, went on to rake in Rs 31 crore on the second day in India alone.

Rating Bharat 2/5, News18’s film critic Rajeev Masand wrote in his review, “On a scale of Insufferable to Awesome, Bharat ranks closer to the lower end, somewhere besides Tubelight and Race 3. There’s a lot going on in this film, yet very little is particularly remarkable. Salman plays Salman once again, and if you enjoy that goofy shtick then good for you, but it’s fast getting old.”

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner’s big release, X Men: Dark Phoenix, remained steady in the face of the Bhai wave. Released across 1480 screens in India, it earned Rs 3.10 crore (nett) on opening day.

#XMen: #DarkPhoenix - which also had a midweek release - braves #Bharat wave... Does pretty well on #Eid holiday... Wed ₹ 3.10 cr Nett BOC [1480 screens]. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 3.64 cr. #XMenDarkPhoenix — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

Bharat hit the screens on Eid, June 5. The film smashed the opening day records of Salman's previous Eid releases-- Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger, which earned Rs 36.54 crore and Rs 32.93 crore on Day 1, respectively.

Moreover, Bharat has overtaken several other Bollywood releases of this year and has become the biggest opener of 2019. The film surpassed opening day collections of Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (21.06 crore), Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore).

The film, which is a Hindi remake of a South Korean movie Ode to My Father, also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Asif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani, Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, Meiyang Chang, Manav Vij, Mushtaq Khan and Brijendra Kala.

Follow @News18Movies for more