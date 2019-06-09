Bharat Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan Film Earns Rs 122 Crore

Salman Khan's Eid offering, Bharat, was anticipated to go big at the box office. Salman's journey from an eight-year-old kid to a 70-year-old, coupled with the chemistry with his frequent co-star Katrina Kaif, has translated into a frenzy that seems unstoppable at the ticket window. Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial, which has already broken several records, mere days after its debut, has grossed Rs 122.20 crore in four days. On Saturday, Bharat earned Rs. 26 crore.

Giving away the details, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Bharat rocks the BO... Biz jumps on Day 4... Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady... Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]... Being patronised by family audience... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz."

#Bharat rocks the BO... Biz jumps on Day 4... Multiplexes join the party, single screens rock-steady... Will continue its winning streak today [Sun]... Being patronised by family audience... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr. Total: ₹ 122.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2019

Bharat, which earned Rs 42.30 core on its opening day, went on to rake in Rs 31 crore on the second day and Rs. 22.20 crore on the fourth day of its release.

Bharat hit the screens on Eid, June 5. The film smashed the opening day records of Salman's previous Eid releases-- Sultan and Ek Tha Tiger, which earned Rs 36.54 crore and Rs 32.93 crore on Day 1, respectively.

Rating Bharat 3/5 Priyanka Sinha Jha of News18 wrote in her review, "Bharat is a slice-of-life story with maturity and restraint often lacking in a typical film featuring Salman Khan. Director Ali Abbas Zafar mounts the subject well—he seems to be a natural at mega movies. For a story that attempts to be a commentary as well as a saga spanning decades, Zafar exercises great control and prevents it from going off the rails."

The film, which is a Hindi remake of a South Korean movie Ode to My Father, also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Satish Kaushik, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Asif Sheikh, Nora Fatehi, Shashank Arora, Kashmira Irani, Kumud Mishra, Ayesha Raza, Meiyang Chang, Manav Vij, Mushtaq Khan and Brijendra Kala.

Follow @News18Movies for more