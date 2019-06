Bharat Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Stands Tall at 159.20 Crore

#Bharat eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

Courtesy of the star power of Salman Khan and his dedicated fan base in India, Bharat, his latest venture, is already the second highest grossing film of 2019. And its just been six days since the film release. Released on June 5, Bharat has surpassed the likes of Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy to reach shy of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the top grossing film this year.Six days into release, Bharat has raked in 159.20 crore at the box office. The film's collection dipped on Monday, while it could only collect a meager 9.20 crore. It experienced a major downward spiral from Sunday collection that stood at 27.90 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh summed up the day-wise collection of Bharat in a tweet. See here:In another tweet, Taran declared that Bharat is already on the number two spot, only behind Uri, in the list of top grossing films of 2019. With Bharat, Salman has established his supremacy over Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's films as well. See film's comparison as per 2019 box office report here:In yet another tweet, Taran attributed the Bharat's slow trending on Monday on the ICC World Cup matches. He explained further that the film have to pick up pace in the coming weekends.Featuring Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni in supporting roles, Bharat is running in theaters now.