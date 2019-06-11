English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Stands Tall at 159.20 Crore
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' has surpassed the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' and Ajay Devgn's 'Total Dhamaal.'
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan in a still from Bharat.
Courtesy of the star power of Salman Khan and his dedicated fan base in India, Bharat, his latest venture, is already the second highest grossing film of 2019. And its just been six days since the film release. Released on June 5, Bharat has surpassed the likes of Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy to reach shy of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the top grossing film this year.
Six days into release, Bharat has raked in 159.20 crore at the box office. The film's collection dipped on Monday, while it could only collect a meager 9.20 crore. It experienced a major downward spiral from Sunday collection that stood at 27.90 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh summed up the day-wise collection of Bharat in a tweet. See here:
In another tweet, Taran declared that Bharat is already on the number two spot, only behind Uri, in the list of top grossing films of 2019. With Bharat, Salman has established his supremacy over Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's films as well. See film's comparison as per 2019 box office report here:
In yet another tweet, Taran attributed the Bharat's slow trending on Monday on the ICC World Cup matches. He explained further that the film have to pick up pace in the coming weekends.
Featuring Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni in supporting roles, Bharat is running in theaters now.
#Bharat eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019
Top 5 highest grossing films... 2019 releases...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019
1. #UriTheSurgicalStrike
2. #Bharat [still running]
3. #Kesari
4. #TotalDhamaal
5. #GullyBoy
As on 11 June 2019. Hindi films. Nett BOC. India biz.
#Bharat dips, after a long, rich weekend... Will have to speed up on remaining weekdays [Tue to Thu] and also in Weekend 2... Now second highest grosser of 2019, after crossing *lifetime biz* of #Kesari and #TotalDhamaal in 6 days.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019
