Bharat Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Earns Rs 167 Crore
Image: Salman Khan/Twitter
Salman Khan has stamped his authority at the box office, again. In just a week's span, his latest film Bharat is set to become the highest grosser of the year so far.
Earning Rs 8.30 crore on its seventh day, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 167.60 crore. Giving away the figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross ₹ 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ₹ 167.60 cr. India biz." (sic)
Meanwhile, the film has raked in over Rs 250 crore worldwide. Celebrating the success of Bharat, actor-comedian Sunil Grover who essays the role of Vilayti, Salman's close friend in the film, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday. He captioned the video as, "'Bharat' takes the world by Storm by recording a Gross Worldwide Box-Office Collection of 250 Crores and counting..."
The film surpassed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself, making it the actor's 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club, say trade experts.
It was Dabangg that onset his journey to the club followed by Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai and Race 3.
Notably, the actor has three films in the Rs 300 crore club and two in the Rs 200 crore club.
Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which chronicles the journey of Bharat played by Salman Khan from an eight-year-old kid to a 70-year-old. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni in supporting roles.
Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which chronicles the journey of Bharat played by Salman Khan from an eight-year-old kid to a 70-year-old. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni in supporting roles.
