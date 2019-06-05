Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Bharat Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Set for Massive Opening

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are in theaters near you with their latest venture 'Bharat.' Here's how the opening day looks like for the film.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bharat Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Set for Massive Opening
Image of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from Bharat song Chashni.
Loading...

After much anticipation, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat has released in cinemas today, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The buzz that was created by Salman's various looks in the film, coupled with his chemistry with co-star Katrina Kaif, translated into a frenzy that seems unstoppable at the box office.

Read: Bharat Movie Review: It Exists Only to Add to Legend of Salman Khan as Selfless Provider

There were videos circulating on social media, from inside of the theaters, that show fans applauding and whistling to Salman's entry in the film and them some show audiences matching steps with Salman and Disha Patani's Slow Motion. All in all, fan reviews and opinions suggest that Bharat is a wholesome entertainer, a Salman stronghold that is expected to reign supreme over other releases.

Read: Will Bharat Establish Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Supremacy Over Box Office?

Giving a screen count of Bharat's release, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed readers that the period drama film has opened in 6000 plus screens in India and abroad. In that, 4700 plus screens are in India and the rest 1300 are in places like Middle East, Australia, Germany, among others. In another tweet, Taran wrote that the film is releasing in 70-plus countries overseas.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote in his tweet, earlier in the day that Bharat Bharat is all set for great opening on day one. He further added that the film has recorded a 60-65 percent booking for early morning shows.

Keeping these details in mind, Bharat may strike gold on day one if it earns anywhere near 35-38 cr. Salman 2016 Eid release Sultan registered a quite higher occupancy of 70-75% in the morning shows and raked in 36.59 cr on day one (figure via Box Office India).

In 2017, Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai struck a 34.12 crores opening, while 2018 Race 3 earned 27.69 cr on day one (figures via Box Office India). Going by the history and Salman's stardom tied with the festival season, it seems plausible to bet on Bharat collecting 35-38 cr on day one.

Read: Kapil Sharma Puts Feud Rumours To Rest With This Heartfelt Post For Sunil Grover and Bharat Team

For Bharat, Salman is collaborating with Atul Agnihotri, who also produced the megastar's hit action film Bodyguard in 2011. So in a way, Bharat is a blend of handpicked, hit ingredients and is anticipated to out do expectations at the box office while delivering wholesome entertainment, coupled with national values.

Watch our review:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram