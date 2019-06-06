Take the pledge to vote

Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Gets Grand Opening, Earns Rs 42.30 Crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' has earned 42.30 crore on the first day, making it the biggest opening of Salman's career.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film Gets Grand Opening, Earns Rs 42.30 Crore
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' has earned 42.30 crore on the first day, making it the biggest opening of Salman's career.
The producers of Salman Khan’s Bharat must have heaved a sigh of relief as Bhai fans haven’t disappointed them this Eid. Bharat has turned out to be Khan’s biggest opener till date.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the business figures of the film and they’re humongous, to say the least. Bharat has garnered Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day, beating all the previous Khan releases on Eid. Among non Eid films, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo was Khan’s highest opener with Rs 40.35 crore tally.

Not only this, Bharat has toppled Kalank by a huge margin as the highest opening Hindi film of the year. In fact, it has collected more than double of Kalank.

It’s also a good comeback for Khan whose last film Race 3 fell flat at the ticket window. It was unanimously panned by the critics for its dull screenplay and lackluster acting.

The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also features Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Khan, kaif and Zafar have earlier worked together in Tiger Zinda Hai. Zafar and Khan have also worked with each other in Sultan.

The makers would be hoping to continue the momentum for the extended weekend because a solid opening doesn’t necessarily translates into a commercially successful film. Ventures like Race 3, Kalank and Student of the Year 2 also opened to sizeable numbers but eventually fizzled out before turning into hits.

