Bharat: Check Out Salman Khan's Look in These New Leaked Pictures from the Set
Salman’s new look from the film has been leaked online and has since gone viral.
(Image: Reuters)
Salman Khan's upcoming production Bharat has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film earlier grabbed attention when Priyanka Chopra came on board the project as a female lead. However, she later abruptly opted out of the film and actress Katrina Kaif came in her replacement.
The cast recently wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule of the film and the pictures of the same have made their way to social media. Salman’s new look from the film has also been leaked online and has since gone viral. In one of the pictures, Salman sports a ‘70s look--he is wearing a grey check shirt with brown pants. In other picture, he is seen sporting a sleeveless jacket and flaunting his biceps.
The movie marks a reunion between the lead actors - Salman and Katrina - and director Ali, after the hugely successful Tiger Zinda Hai. Ali has also directed Salman in Sultan.
Bharat is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film is slated for Eid release next year.
