GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)59/78
BJP37
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP11
2013 19
INC9
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad3701192
Jalgaon5715003
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bharat: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Breaks Silence on Rumours of Salman Khan Being Upset With the Actress

Recently, Priyanka Chopra made headlines when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced that she has walked out of Salman Khan-starrer 'Bharat'.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bharat: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Breaks Silence on Rumours of Salman Khan Being Upset With the Actress
Photo Credits: Yogen Shah,Getty Images
Loading...
Recently, Priyanka Chopra made headlines when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced that she has walked out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Soon after this, rumour mills had been abuzz with Khan being furious with Chopra’s abrupt departure from the film. A source revealed to BollywoodLife.com that the Sultan star “vowed to never work with Priyanka again.”

Recently, during a media interaction, Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was asked about the same. To which, she said, "You people (media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."

Earlier, Salim Khan had also refuted the rumours. In an interview to SpotBoye, Khan had said, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry”.

Meanwhile, Katrina has replaced the Quantico star in the film. This will be Kaif's sixth film with Khan. The duo has previously collaborated on films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuuvraaj, Ek The Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat, which went on floors earlier this month, has already begun the first schedule including a grand circus sequence featuring Khan and Disha Patani.

Kaif will be joining the shoot in the upcoming schedules which begin in September.

The film will feature Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years. A crucial part will have Khan in his late 20s, looking leaner and younger.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...