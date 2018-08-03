English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Bharat: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Breaks Silence on Rumours of Salman Khan Being Upset With the Actress
Recently, Priyanka Chopra made headlines when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced that she has walked out of Salman Khan-starrer 'Bharat'.
Photo Credits: Yogen Shah,Getty Images
Loading...
Recently, Priyanka Chopra made headlines when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced that she has walked out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Soon after this, rumour mills had been abuzz with Khan being furious with Chopra’s abrupt departure from the film. A source revealed to BollywoodLife.com that the Sultan star “vowed to never work with Priyanka again.”
Recently, during a media interaction, Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was asked about the same. To which, she said, "You people (media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."
Earlier, Salim Khan had also refuted the rumours. In an interview to SpotBoye, Khan had said, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry”.
Meanwhile, Katrina has replaced the Quantico star in the film. This will be Kaif's sixth film with Khan. The duo has previously collaborated on films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuuvraaj, Ek The Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Bharat, which went on floors earlier this month, has already begun the first schedule including a grand circus sequence featuring Khan and Disha Patani.
Kaif will be joining the shoot in the upcoming schedules which begin in September.
The film will feature Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years. A crucial part will have Khan in his late 20s, looking leaner and younger.
Also Watch
Recently, during a media interaction, Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was asked about the same. To which, she said, "You people (media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."
Earlier, Salim Khan had also refuted the rumours. In an interview to SpotBoye, Khan had said, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry”.
Meanwhile, Katrina has replaced the Quantico star in the film. This will be Kaif's sixth film with Khan. The duo has previously collaborated on films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuuvraaj, Ek The Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Bharat, which went on floors earlier this month, has already begun the first schedule including a grand circus sequence featuring Khan and Disha Patani.
Kaif will be joining the shoot in the upcoming schedules which begin in September.
The film will feature Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years. A crucial part will have Khan in his late 20s, looking leaner and younger.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bharat: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Breaks Silence on Rumours of Salman Khan Being Upset With the Actress
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...