Bharat: Priyanka Chopra's Mother Breaks Silence on Rumours of Salman Khan Being Upset With the Actress

Recently, Priyanka Chopra made headlines when filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced that she has walked out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Soon after this, rumour mills had been abuzz with Khan being furious with Chopra’s abrupt departure from the film. A source revealed to BollywoodLife.com that the Sultan star “vowed to never work with Priyanka again.”Recently, during a media interaction, Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was asked about the same. To which, she said, "You people (media) only make such stuff up, Salman is not upset with her."Earlier, Salim Khan had also refuted the rumours. In an interview to SpotBoye , Khan had said, “It’s okay whatever happened. Priyanka is not doing Bharat, let her be. Such things happen in our industry”.Meanwhile, Katrina has replaced the Quantico star in the film. This will be Kaif's sixth film with Khan. The duo has previously collaborated on films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Yuuvraaj, Ek The Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.Bharat, which went on floors earlier this month, has already begun the first schedule including a grand circus sequence featuring Khan and Disha Patani.Kaif will be joining the shoot in the upcoming schedules which begin in September.The film will feature Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years. A crucial part will have Khan in his late 20s, looking leaner and younger.