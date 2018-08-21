Bharat: Did Katrina Kaif Just Share Her First Look from Salman Khan Starrer? See It Here

🌟🌸Malta A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 20, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

Katrina Kaif, who is currently in Malta for the shooting of her next film Bharat, has been treating fans with beautiful glimpses of the Mediterranean island via her Instagram stories. Bharat, which is an official adaptation of the South Korean film – Ode To My Father, will see Katrina opposite Salman Khan.On Monday, taking to Instagram, the actress decided to share her first picture from Malta. In the photo, Katrina looks gorgeous in a white check outfit and beach wavy hairstyle. The actress can be seen wearing minimal makeup."Malta," Katrina captioned the picture. It seems the actress will begin her shoot from today. This is the first picture she shared from the sets and we wonder if this is her look for the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.Meanwhile, Katrina stepped into the project after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film due to "very, very special" reason. This will be Katrina's sixth film with Salman. They have previously worked together in films like Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.At an award show recently, Katrina, however, revealed that she was only doing the film out of love and respect for her "very dear" friend and past director, Ali.“Ali Abbas Zafar is a very, very dear friend of mine and we have worked together before. Both of the films were extremely successful and, more importantly, they were experiences for me which were really wonderful and I really enjoyed both the experiences of working with him," Kaif had told the reporters on the sidelines of the event.She also said that she loved the script. “When Ali contacted me, he said, ‘I’m going send you a script and just react and tell me what you think’. I read the script and thought it was absolutely wonderful and I was extremely excited about the character and very happy to be part of the film’,” Katrina said.