English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
There's a prevalent internet theory that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are secretly in love - and there are many moments that can be pointed to as evidence of the fact.
There's a prevalent internet theory that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are secretly in love - and there are many moments that can be pointed to as evidence of the fact.
Loading...
From Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have given total four hit movies together. One facet of their films that fans and critics couldn't help but notice was the insane amount of on-screen chemistry between the stars. Their camaraderie on screen is truly electric, and is credited as one of the main reasons for their movies' success.
The duo's onscreen chemistry even sparked off rumours if they were seeing each other. In fact, there's a prevalent internet theory that Salman and Katrina are secretly in love - and there are many moments that can be pointed to as evidence of the fact.
Now, it seems like Salman has himself hinted at them being in a relationship in the past. The actor, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Bharat, recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Katrina, and made some interesting revelations.
Fresh promos for the episode, which will air over the coming weekend, show quirky exchanges among Katrina, Salman and Kapil.
When the discussion came to Katrina's svelte bod and the diet that helps her maintain it, Archana Puran Singh shared how Katrina had quit smoothies during 2009 movie De Dana Dan.
To which, Salman quipped, “Inhone smoothie kya mujhe bhi chorr diya... (Not just smoothie, she even left me).”
Interestingly, Katrina was rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor at the time. The two met on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009 and hit it off immediately.
The two reportedly parted ways in 2016 after seven years of dating. Ranbir is currently dating actress Alia Bhatt.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The duo's onscreen chemistry even sparked off rumours if they were seeing each other. In fact, there's a prevalent internet theory that Salman and Katrina are secretly in love - and there are many moments that can be pointed to as evidence of the fact.
Now, it seems like Salman has himself hinted at them being in a relationship in the past. The actor, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Bharat, recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Katrina, and made some interesting revelations.
Fresh promos for the episode, which will air over the coming weekend, show quirky exchanges among Katrina, Salman and Kapil.
When the discussion came to Katrina's svelte bod and the diet that helps her maintain it, Archana Puran Singh shared how Katrina had quit smoothies during 2009 movie De Dana Dan.
To which, Salman quipped, “Inhone smoothie kya mujhe bhi chorr diya... (Not just smoothie, she even left me).”
Interestingly, Katrina was rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor at the time. The two met on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009 and hit it off immediately.
The two reportedly parted ways in 2016 after seven years of dating. Ranbir is currently dating actress Alia Bhatt.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Now Needs Rs 696 Crore More to Overtake Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie Ever
- Memes on Tamil Film Character Neasamani's Onscreen Injury Go Viral, Twitter Prays for His Health IRL
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results