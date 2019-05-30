Take the pledge to vote

She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship

There's a prevalent internet theory that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are secretly in love - and there are many moments that can be pointed to as evidence of the fact.

May 30, 2019
From Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya to Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have given total four hit movies together. One facet of their films that fans and critics couldn't help but notice was the insane amount of on-screen chemistry between the stars. Their camaraderie on screen is truly electric, and is credited as one of the main reasons for their movies' success.

The duo's onscreen chemistry even sparked off rumours if they were seeing each other. In fact, there's a prevalent internet theory that Salman and Katrina are secretly in love - and there are many moments that can be pointed to as evidence of the fact.

Now, it seems like Salman has himself hinted at them being in a relationship in the past. The actor, who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Bharat, recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, along with Katrina, and made some interesting revelations.

Fresh promos for the episode, which will air over the coming weekend, show quirky exchanges among Katrina, Salman and Kapil.

When the discussion came to Katrina's svelte bod and the diet that helps her maintain it, Archana Puran Singh shared how Katrina had quit smoothies during 2009 movie De Dana Dan.

To which, Salman quipped, “Inhone smoothie kya mujhe bhi chorr diya... (Not just smoothie, she even left me).”

Interestingly, Katrina was rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor at the time. The two met on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009 and hit it off immediately.

The two reportedly parted ways in 2016 after seven years of dating. Ranbir is currently dating actress Alia Bhatt.

