Bharat Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram and Twitter Accounts Hacked

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who often shares news about his work on Twitter and Instagram, has revealed that both his social media accounts have been hacked. Reports say that people were receiving random messages and pictures from his accounts. The director informed his followers about the hack by tweeting, "Hack Alert - Both twitter and Instagram accounts got hacked , randomly sending messages and pictures . Already reported . Will tweet once it's fixed ."

The Bharat director isn't the only celebrity to have become a victim of social media hackers recently. Social media profiles of celebrities such as veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and singer Adnan Sami have also been hacked previously. The hackers had changed Big B's photo to that of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and pinned a tweet which read, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army +++"

Actress Amrita Rao's account was also recently hacked. She had said in an interview that it happened when she clicked a suspicious link that was sent to her in her Twitter DM by a media house.

Making his directorial debut with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ali Abbas Zafar has helmed major films like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Having worked with Katrina Kaif in multiple films, the director recently posted birthday wish for the actress on his Instagram page.

It was recently reported that the director is venturing into production with a love story starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday. The love story is set in Mumbai and is set to go on the floors by the year end. Zafar wanted to cast a young A-list actress alongside Ishaan, and so Ananya was finalised.

