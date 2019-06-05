Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
Early reviews for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat have started pouring in and fans have declared the film a blockbuster.
Early reviews for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat have started pouring in and fans have declared the film a blockbuster.
Salman Khan is back on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with his latest offering Bharat along with Katrina Kaif. For Bharat, Salman collaborated with Atul Agnihotri, who also produced the megastar's hit action film Bodyguard in 2011.
The film also features Disha Patani, who is essaying the role of a circus performer and artist, and Sunil Grover as Bharat's friend and colleague. Besides them, the film also has Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles, who will partake in the journey of Bharat at different points in the film's timeline.
So in a way, Bharat is a blend of handpicked, hit ingredients and is anticipated to out do expectations at the box office while delivering wholesome entertainment, coupled with some national values.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the period drama is an official adaptation of Korean film Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. The film will trace Bharat's (Salman Khan) journey from early 20s, when he was young, till early 70s, while he's grown old. In doing that, Bharat will deliver the journey of independent India, through the experiences of a common man.
Early reviews have started pouring in and fans have declared the film a blockbuster.
Catch all the LIVE updates of Bharat here.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave fours stars to the film and called it "smash-hit". He wrote, "An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He’s exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview"
#OneWordReview...#Bharat: SMASH-HIT.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He’s exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview pic.twitter.com/FVMFYZf9y0— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019
Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal also took to Twitter to laud Bharat. she wrote, "A journey of a man and nation together, releases today!!! Go watch it to experience a ride of emotions, fun and laughter!"
Just watched #Bharat!A journey of a man and nation together, releases today!!! Go watch it to experience a ride of emotions, fun and laughter!@BeingSalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif @aliabbaszafar @DishPatani @WhoSunilGrover @Norafatehi @bindasbhidu @itsBhushanKumar @SKFilmsOfficial— Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) June 4, 2019
#bharatFirst half - mindblowing 👌Well blend of comedy & emotion !Goosebumps in many scenesSure shot blockbuster if it continues in second half too !@BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm— RETWEET WORLD (@RETWEETWORLD3) June 5, 2019
Watched #BharatMy Rating - ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 1st Half - Full of humour drama but keeps story intact2nd Half - Beast mode, full of emotionsSalman is top notch. One of the best performances after #TereNaam Kat is ravishingSunil - 2nd Lead extraordinaryVerdict- BLOCKBUSTER 🙏— दारोग़ा ठप्पू सिंह (@RagaTheChor) June 5, 2019
#Bharat One word review : MasterpieceThe emotional plot and story is the USP of this movie. It is a perfect emotional movie with the right dose of entertainment. Superb work by @BeingSalmanKhan. Especially his old age character. He is the soul of this movie!🌟🌟🌟🌟🌠(4.5/5)— SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) June 5, 2019
#Bharat: BlockBusterRating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Salman is back with a Bang . He’s exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour +Acttion +emotions wonderfully...Some Scenes need to be trimmed.#Sallu Bhai #EID ka tofha dene agaya. Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview— Voleti Sai Jagannadh (@iamvsj) June 5, 2019
@WhoSunilGrover @BeingSalmanKhan @BSKFanClub @SalmanFC_com Dance on Theater Slowmotion #Bharat @DishPatani Craze of 1st show pic.twitter.com/PWuhobF1Lu— sourav gondhi (@souravgondhi1) June 5, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
- Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
- We Just Found Salman Khan's Lookalike, And He's a TikTok Star
- Twitterati Cannot Believe that Donald Trump Just Fist Bumped Queen Elizabeth
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s