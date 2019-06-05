Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster

Salman Khan is back on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with his latest offering Bharat along with Katrina Kaif. For Bharat, Salman collaborated with Atul Agnihotri, who also produced the megastar's hit action film Bodyguard in 2011.

The film also features Disha Patani, who is essaying the role of a circus performer and artist, and Sunil Grover as Bharat's friend and colleague. Besides them, the film also has Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles, who will partake in the journey of Bharat at different points in the film's timeline.

So in a way, Bharat is a blend of handpicked, hit ingredients and is anticipated to out do expectations at the box office while delivering wholesome entertainment, coupled with some national values.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the period drama is an official adaptation of Korean film Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. The film will trace Bharat's (Salman Khan) journey from early 20s, when he was young, till early 70s, while he's grown old. In doing that, Bharat will deliver the journey of independent India, through the experiences of a common man.

Early reviews have started pouring in and fans have declared the film a blockbuster.

Catch all the LIVE updates of Bharat here.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave fours stars to the film and called it "smash-hit". He wrote, "An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He’s exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview"

#OneWordReview...#Bharat: SMASH-HIT.Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He’s exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview pic.twitter.com/FVMFYZf9y0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal also took to Twitter to laud Bharat. she wrote, "A journey of a man and nation together, releases today!!! Go watch it to experience a ride of emotions, fun and laughter!"

#bharatFirst half - mindblowing 👌Well blend of comedy & emotion !Goosebumps in many scenesSure shot blockbuster if it continues in second half too !@BeingSalmanKhan @Bharat_TheFilm — RETWEET WORLD (@RETWEETWORLD3) June 5, 2019

Watched #BharatMy Rating - ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ 1st Half - Full of humour drama but keeps story intact2nd Half - Beast mode, full of emotionsSalman is top notch. One of the best performances after #TereNaam Kat is ravishingSunil - 2nd Lead extraordinaryVerdict- BLOCKBUSTER 🙏 — दारोग़ा ठप्पू सिंह (@RagaTheChor) June 5, 2019

#Bharat One word review : MasterpieceThe emotional plot and story is the USP of this movie. It is a perfect emotional movie with the right dose of entertainment. Superb work by @BeingSalmanKhan. Especially his old age character. He is the soul of this movie!🌟🌟🌟🌟🌠(4.5/5) — SOHAIL KHAN (@ItsSohailKhan) June 5, 2019

#Bharat: BlockBusterRating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Salman is back with a Bang . He’s exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour +Acttion +emotions wonderfully...Some Scenes need to be trimmed.#Sallu Bhai #EID ka tofha dene agaya. Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview — Voleti Sai Jagannadh (@iamvsj) June 5, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more