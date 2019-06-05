Take the pledge to vote

Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster

Early reviews for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat have started pouring in and fans have declared the film a blockbuster.

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
Early reviews for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat have started pouring in and fans have declared the film a blockbuster.
Salman Khan is back on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with his latest offering Bharat along with Katrina Kaif. For Bharat, Salman collaborated with Atul Agnihotri, who also produced the megastar's hit action film Bodyguard in 2011.

The film also features Disha Patani, who is essaying the role of a circus performer and artist, and Sunil Grover as Bharat's friend and colleague. Besides them, the film also has Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in supporting roles, who will partake in the journey of Bharat at different points in the film's timeline.

So in a way, Bharat is a blend of handpicked, hit ingredients and is anticipated to out do expectations at the box office while delivering wholesome entertainment, coupled with some national values.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the period drama is an official adaptation of Korean film Ode to My Father, directed by Yoon Je-kyoon. The film will trace Bharat's (Salman Khan) journey from early 20s, when he was young, till early 70s, while he's grown old. In doing that, Bharat will deliver the journey of independent India, through the experiences of a common man.

Early reviews have started pouring in and fans have declared the film a blockbuster.

Catch all the LIVE updates of Bharat here.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave fours stars to the film and called it "smash-hit". He wrote, "An emotional journey that wins you over... Salman is the lifeline. He’s exceptional... Katrina excels... Ali Abbas Zafar blends humour + emotions wonderfully... Slight trimming needed... Get ready for #Salmania. #BharatReview"

Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal also took to Twitter to laud Bharat. she wrote, "A journey of a man and nation together, releases today!!! Go watch it to experience a ride of emotions, fun and laughter!"

Follow @News18Movies for more

