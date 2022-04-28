Bharat Ek Khoj Actor Salim Ghouse Passes Away at 70, Sharib Hashmi Pays Tribute

Actor Salim Ghouse, who played the character of Tipu Sultan in Shyam Benegal’s TV series ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ is no more. The actor passed away today morning in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. His wife, Anita Salim confirmed the news. He was 70 years old.

Speaking to Indian Express, Anita Salim revealed that the actor suffered from cardiac arrest and passed away early morning on Thursday. He had complained of chest pain on Wednesday night. His last rites were carried out in the morning. She said, “We took him to Kokilaben Hospital last night, and he passed away this morning. He hated grieving and wanted life to go on. He didn’t suffer, he wouldn’t have liked being dependent on anyone. He was a man with a lot of self-respect. He was a multifaceted actor, a martial artist, an actor, a director and a lovely chef in the kitchen.”

The Family Man actor Sharib Hahsmi paid tribute to the late actor. Taking to his social media, Sharib wrote, “Pehli baar #SalimGhouse Sahab ko tv serial #Subah mein dekha tha! Aur unka kaam behadd laajavaab laga tha !! Unki awaaz ❤️❤️.” See the tweet here:

Pehli baar #SalimGhouse Sahab ko tv serial #Subah mein dekha tha! Aur unka kaam behadd laajavaab laga tha !! Unki awaaz ❤️❤️ https://t.co/9kG96yCrDl— Sharib Hashmi (@sharibhashmi) April 28, 2022

Salim Ghouse has been a part of several industries in India. Not just did he work in the Hindi film industry, but was also part of the south film industries. He was seen in films like Koyla, Shapath, Aks, Trikal, Aghaat, Drohi, Sardari Begum, Saaransh and Swarg Narak. Well Done Abba was his last film. His role in south films like Chinna Gounder, Vettri Vizhaa and Mani Ratnam’s Thiruda Thiruda, where he played a villain are still remembered. The actor was to make a comeback with the Tamil film Kaa, which is yet to release. He will be seen in the character of a wildlife warden in the film, according to a report in TOI.

We hope that his family gets the strength to deal with the loss. May his soul rest in peace.

