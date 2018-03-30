English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat: Final Script Draft of Salman Khan-starrer is Locked, Says Ali Abbas Zafar
Ali Abbas Zafar says the final script draft of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer has been locked.
Image: Instagram/ Ali Abbas Zafar
Mumbai: Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the final script draft of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer has been locked.
Zafar, who previously directed Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, tweeted a photo of a sunset on Thursday.
"God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of 'Bharat' the film... End phase of writing holiday," Zafar captioned the image.
Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.
The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.
It showcased events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the 1960s and the Vietnam War.
Also Watch
Zafar, who previously directed Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, tweeted a photo of a sunset on Thursday.
"God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of 'Bharat' the film... End phase of writing holiday," Zafar captioned the image.
God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of #Bharat the film.... end phase of writing holiday :) pic.twitter.com/EJxRrmOds0— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 29, 2018
Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.
The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.
It showcased events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the 1960s and the Vietnam War.
Also Watch
-
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Netflix Taps Tobias Menzies To Replace Matt Smith As Prince Philip In The Crown
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?
- Rani Mukerji on CBSE Retest: It is Not an Issue If Syllabus Remains Same
- Anushka Sharma is a Vision in White in Her Latest Selfie
- Toyota Yaris Official Bookings to Open on April 22, Launch on May 18