Bharat First Look: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Tease Us With a Modern Fairytale

After much ado about many things, ranging from lead actor Salman Khan taking his mother on a tour of the island to casting and re-casting decisions, the production unit of Bharat has finally wrapped up its shoot schedule in Malta, which Salman and Katrina Kaif celebrated by sharing a still from the upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar directorialZafar shared the picture as well, captioning it, “Malta #schedule wrapped @bharat_thefilm @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif,”.In the image, Salman, looking dapper as ever in a black sherwani, is seen swinging around his frequent co-star and former beau, who looks ethereal in an emerald-hued lehenga. It's worth noting that this image looks remarkably similar to the first look shot from Salman and Katrina’s previous film, Tiger Zinda Hai, which also saw the two doing their swing thing, while dressed in formal evening wear. Image: Instagram/ Ali Abbas ZafarThe film, which marks the third collaboration between Salman and Zafar, also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, and is slated to hit theatres on June 5, 2019.