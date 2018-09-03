Bharat: Guess Who is Playing Salman Khan's Father in Ali Abbas Zafar's Film

The makers of Bharat are teasing their fans with small but vital details from the movie every now and then. Be it the actors' looks or the behind the scene pictures, the fans can't seem to get enough of what's happening on the film's sets. And now director Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed who's going to play lead Salman Khan's father. It's Bollywood's 'Bindas Bhidu'- Jackie Shroff.On Monday, Ali took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "Welcome to @Bharat_TheFilm @bindasbhidu :)"Speaking to Mumbai Mirror the director said, "We met Jaggu dada in London and discussed dates and looks. I have wanted to work with him for a long time as I feel he is the perfect amalgamation of a star and an actor. I was glad when he agreed to do the film in just 20 minutes of the narration.” Earlier Ali has shared some pictures of Salman Khan and Katrina the lead pair from the sets of Bharat. Take a look!Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War.The film also made headlines after Priyanka Chopra abruptly left the film just 10 days before the shoot and Katrina joined the team as a replacement.Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.