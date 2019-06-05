Bharat is Exhausting and Pointless, There's a Lot to Cheer for in X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Salman Khan has followed through with the tradition of granting an Eid gift to his fans this year as well with the grand release of Bharat. The film released with much fanfare but was met with moderate reviews. Though that doesn't mar the excitement of dedicated Salman Khan fans, who keep the cash registers ringing, the film has nothing particularly insightful or meaningful to say about either the protagonist's or the country's journey spanning nearly seven decades.

Another much-awaited film that released today, much to the delight of X-Men fans, is Dark Phoenix, with Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner as the central character. After writing many successful X-Men films, Simon Kinberg has been put behind the megaphone, and he has delivered in true X-Men style, with huge fireballs and totally engrossing whirlwinds.

Veteran comedian, theatre and film actor Dinyar Contractor, best known for his roles in films like Baadshah, Baazigar, Khiladi and 36 China Town, passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He was 79 and was suffering from old-age related ailments.

In Bharat, Salman Khan plays the titular hero whom we follow from the age of eight until a little after his 70th birthday. The film, which is an official adaptation of the Korean hit Ode to my Father, musters none of the heft that it aspires for. It is unmistakably boring. It's also excruciatingly long at close to three hours. The script has an episodic feel to it, and Bharat's life unfolds like a highlights reel.

Priyanka Chopra has honoured her husband Nick Jonas with a heartfelt post as they celebrated the premiere of Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness. The actress penned a sweet tribute to the 26-year-old American pop sensation, who became her husband this past December.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix's drab storyline is supplemented with exhilarating action scenes and fluid transitions. It holds the audience's attention despite repetitive sequences and very over the top shape shifting aliens.

After years of dating under the radar, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff seemingly made it official in a big way: The couple arrived and posed together at Bharat premiere on Tuesday. Tiger and Disha have been linked since 2016, but have never confirmed their romance publicly.

