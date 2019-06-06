Bharat is Salman Khan's Biggest Opener Till Date, Black Mirror's Striking Vipers One of the Best on Alternate Reality

Salman Khan has waved his magic wand once again and created history at the box office. Bharat, his Eid release this year, became the biggest opener in the Bollywood superstar's career by earning Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day. Salman thanked his fans on Twitter for the new milestone in his career.

A lot of love has been pouring in for Salman from and and the film fraternity. His Bharat co-star Jackie Shroff, who plays Salman's father in the film, went back in time to recall the days when he used to show Salman's photos to producers and request them to cast him because he always knew that actor had the potential to become a star.

Here's a recap of the top entertainment news of the day.

Hugh Jackman and his X-Men avatar Wolverine go hand-in-hand. The role which catapulted Jackman to superstar status, now turns out, could have slipped from his fingers very early on. Apparently, Jackman aka Logan almost got fired from playing Wolverine, at a point in time.

Black Mirror's success lies in its connectivity with the viewers and over the years, the makers have become only better in their game. With Season 5's first episode titled Striking Vipers, they have stamped their authority in making you uncomfortable through augmented scenarios.

Shah Rukh Khan created quite a buzz when it was revealed that he would be a guest on David Letterman's Netflix special My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. SRK shot for the episode in New York last month. Letterman, who is in India to shoot some remaining portions of the show, joined SRK to greet fans outside his residence on Eid.

After Bharat became the highest opening film of his career, an elated Salman Khan has thanked his fans on Twitter. Bharat has garnered Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day, beating all the previous Khan releases on Eid. Among his non-Eid films, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo was Khan's highest opener with Rs 40.35 crore tally.

Jackie Shroff says his equation with Salman Khan goes long back, way before he became the invincible superstar that he is today. Jackie says he would show Salman's photos to producers and request them to cast him because he always knew that Salman had the potential to become a star.

