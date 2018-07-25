GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bharat: Is That Game Of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister on the Sets of Salman Khan-Starrer? Fans Think So

Is that Peter Dinklage on the sets of Salman Khan's Bharat?

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
Bharat: Is That Game Of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister on the Sets of Salman Khan-Starrer? Fans Think So
Image courtesy: Instagram/Ashley Rebello
It was only a day before when Salman Khan's stylist Ashley Rebello sent his followers into a frenzy after he shared the superstar's first look from Bharat. And yet again, the celebrity stylist has left them stunned after he posted a picture of himself with Game Of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage's look-alike, Tariq Mir, from the sets of Salman's highly-anticipated film. And, it's actually freaking us out a little how similar Tariq and Peter look.

Rebello took to his Instagram to tease his followers with his new on-set picture and wrote: "Just see who I am with, on the sets of Bharat , #style #costumes #clothes #films , the game is on." (sic)



The picture went viral in no time, with many followers wondering if Tariq was Peter Dinklage.

Screengrab of Ashley Rebello's Instagram post

For the uninitiated, Peter Dinklage is best known for playing Tyrion Lannister on HBO's long-running fantasy drama Game Of Thrones. Meanwhile, Tariq has been roped in for Bharat for his uncanny resemblance to the popular Hollywood actor, reports Indian Express.

Bharat, also starring Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani, is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

