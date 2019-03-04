LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Bharat: It's a Wrap for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film, See All Pics and Videos

Team Bharat wrapped the film's shoot in Mumbai on Saturday.

Updated:March 4, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
Bharat: It's a Wrap for Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film, See All Pics and Videos
Image: Twitter
Bharat filming is complete and producer Atul Agnihotri shared post wrap-up videos on his Instagram account. The team finished shooting in Mumbai on Saturday.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film reunites Salman, Ali and Katrina after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

In one of the videos, shared by Atul, an exhausted Katrina hugs Alvira (wife of Atul Agnihotri) and says, "It's a wrap." Sunil Grover and other team members also said "it's a wrap" in the clip.





Some more pictures from the set:

ओन सेट 4 भारत

#Day100 #Bharat @Bharat_TheFilm

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Katrina stepped in as the female lead of the film after Priyanka Chopra abruptly exited the project.

On casting Katrina after Priyanka walked out of the project days before filming, Ali earlier told Filmfare, “Katrina loved the script. She was busy with three big films, 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Zero' and 'ABCD 3'. But she somehow squeezed in our dates. There have been some amendments in her character.”

